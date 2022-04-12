Serial golf cart thief sentenced to two years in prison

FARGO (KVRR) – A Florida man who’s been linked to more than 60 golf cart thefts in North Dakota and several other states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts across the country.

U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says as part of a plea agreement, Nelson was also ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution.

Some of the golf carts were stolen from the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton and All Season Motorsports in West Fargo, where an employee noticed that a golf cart that was brought in for service had two different serial numbers. The value of the stolen golf carts exceeded $283,000.