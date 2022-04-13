Blizzard across the region keeps roads closed in Central & Western ND

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The April blizzard is forcing the state’s transportation department to close roads and start clearing them up.

With strong wind gusts and over a foot of snow in certain areas, North Dakota Highway Patrol are making it clear it’s best to hunker down at home with no travel advisories taking up a majority of the state except for the eastern most regions.

If you must use drive, avoid secondary roads as they’re likely to slow you down or get you stuck.

“Those secondary roads are worse than what the interstate is. That’s the one thing we wanna stress to the public. Have patience, wait until DOT can put a consistent effort in there to get the roads open but they can only do that once the weather starts cooperating with us,” says Sgt. Wade Kadrmas of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kadrmas adds there are essential needs or emergencies where the patrol has to get through the highway which would take priority over clearing roads.