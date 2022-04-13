Much of North Dakota remains shut down as blizzard continues

NDDOT plow near Richardton, N.D. 4/13/2022

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities, along with scores of schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning remains in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet was expected.

Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles and Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border remain closed because of treacherous travel conditions.

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures and noted that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated.