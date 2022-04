Wilkin County Sheriff investigating shooting death of horse

Horse shot in Wilkin County. 4/2022

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse in the Barnesville area.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the shooting occurred Sunday evening south of Barnesville, just over the Clay/Wilkin County line.

The horse was shot with a high-powered rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkin County Sheriff at 218-643-8544.