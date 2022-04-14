DFL’s Eken announces retirement from Minnesota Legislature

AUDUBON, Minn. (KVRR) – A longtime Minnesota state lawmaker has decided not to seek reelection.

Democratic State Sen. Kent Eken of Audubon is stepping away after 20 years in the legislature. Eken was first elected as a member of the Minnesota House in 2002.

Eken says his decision was based on several factors, including plans to return to teaching, and legislative redistricting, which led to the removal of his home county from the new senate district.

“I step away from this work with deep gratitude to my family, supporters and constituents for the privilege of serving in the Minnesota Legislature for the past twenty years,” Eken said.

“Not a day has gone by in which I’ve not been humbled by the trust you have given me to be your voice at the State Capitol. While I will miss the work and my Senate colleagues, it’s time to step away from the legislature and into the next chapter of my life.”

Eken served 5 terms in the Minnesota House before he was elected to the Senate, where he served three terms.