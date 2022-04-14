Fargo city administrator to retire in June

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo City Administrator Bruce Grubb is retiring. His last day on the job is June 24.

Grubb began his career in 1989 as a civil engineer. In 2016, he was promoted to city administrator after the retirement of Pat Zavoral.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the City Commission, The City of Fargo and the residents of this community for the past 32 years of employment. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Fargo” Grubb said.

The Fargo City Commission will discuss naming an interim administrator at its meeting on April 18.