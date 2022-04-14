Lady A coming to Fargo in September

Tickets go on sales next week for the country show

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A country singing trio is bringing their top hits to Fargo this fall.

Lady A will perform at Scheels Arena on September 30th.

The award-winning group has hits like “Need You Now,” “I Run to You,” and “Just a Kiss.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 22nd at 10 am.

Prices range from $69 to $125.

You can buy them at the Scheels Arena Box Office, ScheelsArena.com, EPIC EventsND.com and Ticketmaster.com.