Sheyenne to Northern State Pipeline Continues With Michael Nhial

EDC Player of the Year reunited with Jacksen Moni in Aberdeen

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The EDC boys basketball player of the year and Mr. North Dakota Basketball finalist, Michael Nhial has found his college home committing to division two powerhouse, Northern State.

Nhial averaged a double-double his senior season with 21 points and 10 rebounds per game helping the Mustangs finish fourth in the state and runners up in the EDC.

Going to the Wolves has created a pipeline for Sheyenne as Niahl reunites with big man Jackson Moni, who put up double figures in his freshman campaign.

Nhial played four different positions in high school and sees himself at small forward at the next level.

“In high school its not all the time you see players work at one sport but at the college level everyone is trying to be the best they can be at it,” Niahl said. “That’s going to be the difference. I was bigger than most in high school, I didn’t have to be as fundamentally sound so I’m just going to brush up on my handles and shooting. Coach (Saul) Philips showed me where I can fit in the offense and things I can get better at. I’ll be at the 3 or 4 after watching clips of myself and going through them with coach. I can see myself playing there.”

Nhial leaves setting the program’s single season scoring record.