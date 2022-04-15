Cold-Blooded Critters Hit The Ice To Support Local Shelter

Kritter Krazy, Fargo Force Team Up For Fundraiser For Rescue

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – They’re cold blooded, but they’ll be right at home on the ice this weekend.

You can meet some cool customers from Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue Saturday night at the Fargo Force game all while helping a wonderful cause.

Here’s Kritter Krazy founder Tasha Gorentz.

If you buy tickets using the code “Kritte”, Kritter Krazy will get an additional 4 dollars per ticket donated.

Click here for more information.