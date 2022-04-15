Delegation asks IRS to extend income tax deadline due to blizzard

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Due to severe weather, North Dakota’s congressional delegation is asking the IRS to extend the income tax filing deadline for state residents.

Sens. Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong sent the request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

The delegation wants the IRS to extend the federal income tax filing deadline and waive penalties for late returns from North Dakota residents due to the severe blizzard affecting much of the state.

In a letter, the delegation wrote “North Dakota has been inundated this week by a blizzard that has shut down much of the state. This serious weather event has made it very difficult or impossible for many taxpayers and tax professionals to meet the April 18th filing deadline.”

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus extended the state income tax deadline until April 25th, and waived penalties and interest. The IRS granted similar relief in 2013 due to storms in parts of the South and Midwest.