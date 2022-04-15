NDDOT reopens major highways following spring snowstorm

April Storm 1

April Storm 2

April Storm 3

April storm 4

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation says more major highways were expected to reopen Friday after a spring blizzard dumped heavy snow over much of the state.

U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Minot and eastbound I-94 from Bismarck to Jamestown were scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m.

Westbound I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck was scheduled to open at 11:00 a.m.

I-94 from Bismarck to the Montana border was set to reopen at noon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says travelers should still expect to encounter considerable ice and compacted snow.

Blowing snow over the past three days made it extremely difficult to clear roads. At one time, more than 7,000 highway miles were closed due to severe weather.