ND Elite hosts 2nd annual Easter open gym

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- ND Elite a competitive Cheer Program opens their gym to the public to celebrate the holiday weekend, parents bring their kids to hop around and hut for some eggs.

“We’re having an Easter open gym. We’re celebrating Easter here at ND Elite,” said Stella Bohnsack & Ava Anderson, ND Elite.

Dozens pulled up for some Easter fun, the bouncy house was a hit with the kids, and some adults hopped around too.

But the main attraction was the Easter egg hunt, it was all for fun and games but the kids were locked in the competition for prizes.

“Who’s going to win the Easter egg contest? Meeee,” said Anderson.

“We’re going to be giving away some free open gym classes, a free month of class,” said Chelsea Hermanton, ND Elite, Founder.

There was a ton of candy also, and kids got to meet the Easter bunny. They got to burn out some energy on the mats inside away from the cold.

“It’s so fun, it feels like I’m at home,” said Bohnsack & Anderson.

“To get them out of the house, get them doing something fun, something they can do with their family and their friends, and to also get more interest in the program so more people can hear about us and see what we do,” said Hermanton.

This is an event they plan to keep having in the future, along with other community events on holidays.

“We did it once last year, last year was our first year and we had a pretty good turnout. I do believe we have even more here this year, so it’s awesome that it grows every year,” said Hermanton.

“It took us awhile to get our name out there but now it just seems like more and more word of mouth are hearing about us, and they’re loving it and we just love hosting events like this every year,” said Hermanton.