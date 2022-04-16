Suds N Spuds Kraft Beer event kicks off

FARGO, N.D (KVRR)- The 11th annual Suds N Spuds Kraft beer tasting attracts beer drinkers and potato eaters for an evening of fun.

It features local businesses and breweries along with some people who just enjoy cooking

Tickets are $25 dollars in advance and $30 dollars at the door

All proceeds go in effort for the Shriners to help terminally ill children.

Dozens of people came out for the beer tasting contest and to decide on the best potato dishes.

“We are working towards our end goal which is helping kids, we take care of orthopedic issues for kids and this event is one of those things that helps us facilitate that process,” said Cal Braun, Event organizer.

Organizers want to see the event continue to grow by adding more breweries and contestants for the tasting competitions.