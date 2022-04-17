Gov. Walz leads in the money race for Minnesota governor

The current governor has more than $4 million in the bank for his reelection campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $4.1 million in the bank for his reelection campaign.

Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka are the money leaders among candidates seeking the Republican endorsement.

Jensen, a former state senator who’s running as a COVID-19 skeptic, ended the first quarter with over $774,000 in cash on hand.

Gazelka is a former Senate majority leader running on a law-and-order platform and has over $400,000 in the bank.

Next month, Republicans will endorse candidates for governor and other statewide offices.