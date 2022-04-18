Fargo Mayor recommends interim City Administrator

If city commissioners approve the mayor’s recommendation at Monday’s meeting, Redlinger would take over the interim position effective June 25.

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney will recommend Michael Redlinger be appointed as interim City Administrator until the position is filled.

Redlinger, who has been Assistant City Administrator since 2016, would fill the temporary position of Bruce Grubb, who is retiring on June 24.

Mahoney said Redlinger would be the “logical person.”

The city commission may also consider possible steps in hiring a replacement.