Horace man sentenced for series of business burglaries

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series business burglaries in West Fargo and elsewhere in Cass County.

A district judge sentenced 24-year-old Shelby Whitt after he pleaded guilty to 20 burglaries. The break-ins took place over several months. Whitt was arrested in March.

Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Kim Hegvik says Whitt was cooperative during the investigation, leading to the closing of several unsolved burglaries and the identity of additional suspects.

The case was investigated by West Fargo and Fargo Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.