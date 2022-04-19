Fargo passengers welcome end to mask mandate

Hector International Airport

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – For the first time in almost two years, masks are no longer mandatory at airports. That’s after a federal judge on Monday struck down a national public transportation mask mandate.

Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said the airport received word from the TSA that the security directive mandating face coverings ended at 7:41 p.m. Monday.

Dobberstein says there was a sense of relief at the airport with the news, both amongst airport and TSA employees who were charged with mask-wearing enforcement which was, at times, a source of conflict, as well as for flyers.

“There’s a lot of appreciative passengers,” he said. “It went over real well.”

Travelers who still want to wear masks are welcome to do so.