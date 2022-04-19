Farm in the Dell prepares for spring & developing skills for employees & volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Farm in the Dell of the Red River Valley prepares for spring with its Friends of the Farm Harvest of Dreams Spring Event.

At Bethel Church, board members shared stories on how they, and the organization, have been touched through the farm’s message.

A silent auction was also held to fundraise.

The non-profit hires people with disabilities to tend to a garden North of Moorhead.

Farm in the Dell wants to help everyone transform disabilities into lifelong abilities.

“We are extremely excited for our seasonal employees to return to work, to be able to continue our CSAs (community supported agriculture) and be able to continue to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to learn and grow in a garden setting,” Board Member Rikki Trageton said.

