Josh Duhamel To Continue Promoting North Dakota Tourism

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Hollywood actor and “Transformers” star Josh Duhamel will continue to promote his home state of North Dakota.

The state’s tourism agency confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $75,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years.

Duhamel already has earned more than $1 million since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota.

Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the north-central part of the state.

Tourism officials have said the advertising campaign featuring Duhamel has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.