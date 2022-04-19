Moorhead looks for ideas on new library & community center

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead City Council approves a future ballot question asking people about a city sales tax to fund a new regional library and community center.

They hosted a gathering at the Hjemkomst Center to bounce ideas off each other. Some of the amenities that might be inside the new community center include an indoor playground and a gym.

Their plan is to make this building a big hit among people of Moorhead and they want to hear from everyone on how to achieve it.

“This project is really an opportunity for Moorhead to create something in our downtown that becomes an anchor for economic development and it’s also a legacy project. This is our time to really be bold and to say, ‘yes we want to change the entire landscape of what our downtown is,'” Mayor Shelly Carlson said.

Carlson adds with Moorhead’s library growing older, building a new one with more than just books and a coffee shop could save money.