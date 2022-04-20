Fergus Falls woman killed in crash involving semi near Breckenridge

BRECEKNRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) – A 72-year-old woman from Fergus Falls is dead after spinning out into the path of a semi on Highway 210 near Breckenridge.

Her name will be released Thursday.

The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 this morning.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says snow had been falling heavily for several hours in west central Minnesota and many roads throughout the region were snow covered and slippery.

Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge was closed for hours due to the crash.