Vulnerable adult missing from Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in Moorhead are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Nineteen-year-old Kaylynn Lockner has been missing since April 14.

Police say Lockner is believed to be in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Lockner has blue hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Lockner is asked to call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.