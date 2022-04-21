Corps To Increase Flows And Lower Lake Ashtabula by 6 Inches

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam north of Valley City in order to lower Lake Ashtabula by as much as six inches in the wake of last week’s winter storm.

The Corps said the historic late winter storm produced as much moisture as a typical winter and with melting expected this week, and rain forecast this weekend, it’s likely there will be a further increase of runoff into the basin.

Lowering the reservoir water level prior to the weekend will reduce the risk of flooding.

Lake Ashtabula is the largest reservoir in the Red River Basin.