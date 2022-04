Food Network star to open restaurant in East Grand Forks

Molly Yeh (Food Network)

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – Food Network personality Molly Yeh is opening a restaurant in East Grand Forks.

Mayor Steve Gander says Yeh and her husband, Nick Hagen, plan to open an eatery in the former Whitey’s and Sickie’s location.

Yeh has appeared on several Food Network shows. She is perhaps best known as the host of “Girl Meets Farm.”

Gander says the restaurant should be ready by the fall of this year.