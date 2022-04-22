Criminal investigation underway following incident at Mott-Regent Public School

The Sheriff’s Office said the school was “the scene of an active criminal investigation,” but did not provide details.

The school sent out a social media message Thursday that told parents to pick up their children at the school playground and that all other people were told to stay away from the school premises at the time.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the case is a concerning matter of public interest for BCI. He says additional information will be released once it is appropriate to do so.