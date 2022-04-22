Kawar Farok running for MN Senate seat serving Becker & Clay Counties

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – A man known for running the Kurdish American Development Organization is running for the Northwestern Minnesota Senate District 4 seat that will be open following the retirement of State Sen. Kent Eken of Audubon.

Kawar Farok is running for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor endorsement for the seat that serves Clay and Becker counties. He says his priorities include voter rights and the expansion of affordable and accessible healthcare.

“I’ll never let our kids down. All children deserve high quality public education regardless of their zip code. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and I will work to ensure our farmers have all the tools and resources necessary to succeed,” Farok said in a statement.