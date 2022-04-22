LIVE: Toughest Monster Truck Tour Ending Season In Grand Forks

Check Out The Trucks Saturday, April 23rd

There will be plenty of carnage this weekend in Grand Forks.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into the Alerus Center Saturday night.

You can see all the stunts, racing, and car smashing as drivers duke it out for the tour championship.

Before the trucks fire up, you can meet drivers and get up close to the truck during the pit party.

Bailey Shea, the drive of Quad Chaos, promises this isn’t a night monster truck fans want to miss.

She explains, “If you come to our show you’re gonna see like everybody trashing their trucks because it’s the last show of the season. They want to win. I mean, this is the show to be at.”

You can get free Pit Party passes at Hugo’s stores in Grand Forks. Click here for more information.