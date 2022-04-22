Man killed in Fargo crash on 25th Street North

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man is dead following a crash on the 600 block of 25th Street North in Fargo Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1:30 a car was turning north on 25th Street North from Main Avenue. An SUV was turning south on 25th Street North from 7th Avenue North. The car struck the SUV head-on and the driver, a 20-year-old Benson, Minnesota man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Authorities say a passenger in the SUV, a 26-year-old Fargo man, suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old Fargo man, had minor injuries.

Because of the serious nature of the cash, Fargo Police asked for help from the Highway Patrol. Authorities say the name of the man killed in the crash will be released once family is notified.