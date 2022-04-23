NDSU Wraps Up Spring Practice

Bison Host Ring Ceremony and Open Practice

FARGO — Fans got to witness the bison’s ring ceremony before the offense and defense practiced against each other in pads and uniform. Cam miller, Quincy Patterson, Cole Payton, and Peter Anderson all took snaps at quarterback. Even though his days on the roster are over.. NFL draft prospect and bison legend Christian Watson was in attendance as well. Hunter Luepke showed that his hard work in the offseason has paid off and looks ready to pick up where he left off when the real games start this fall. The practice was ended an hour early due to a tornado warning. Coach Matt Entz spoke about the importance of simulating game situations after practice.

“I thought our guys had a really good spring, very productive.. some of the things that we went into spring emphasizing were creating depth, better forms of communication, nonverbal sideline into the huddle, quarterbacks all those things are critical and are a process.. continuing to work on situational football, as you guys know, college football is a game of situations and you start talking about red zone, 2 minute 3rd downs, face downs, so many scenarios you can see.. we emphasize red zone third down because those are the areas your gonna win or lose the game,” said Entz.