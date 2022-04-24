Flooding causing dangerous driving conditions

A no travel alert has been issued for northeast North Dakota.

Excessive rain and snow melting is also causing flooding in Steele, Traill and Cass Counties.

Multiple county and township roads have been closed and officials are urging people to drive cautiously.

Areas around Thompson and Hillsboro have water-filled ditches and overland flooding.

If you come across washed out roads, officials remind you to not walk or drive through and turn around.

The Cass County Sheriff says visibility has also become an issue in some areas.

“As we move or progress into the evening I see that, that rain is probably going to turn into snow fall, and that our roads might become icy, and we have a number of ditches that are water filled, and concern would be of course that a vehicle drives off the road way, slips off the road way into one of the ditches that is water filled,” said Sheriff Jesse Jahner, Cass County.

Sheriff Jahner also says it may be wise to call someone and let them know where you’re headed before leaving.