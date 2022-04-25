Former NDSU Tight End Ellefson Gears Up For Year Three in NFL

Hawley native entering second year with Minnesota Vikings

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State tight end, Ben Ellefson enters his third year in the NFL and second with the Minnesota Vikings. It was quite the journey getting back to playing for the childhood team.

In year one, Ellefson went undrafted then was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after. The Hawley native played 133 snaps over seven games in Duvall before getting cut in year two just after training camp.

That’s when the Vikings picked Ellefson up for some depth at the position seeing action in seven games primarily as a blocker before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. With a new coach and new energy in the building, the FCS all-American is looking to make the most of his opportunities ahead of OTA’s.

“It all depends on what they’re looking for. If I can fit the mold for them,” Ellefson said. “How well I can fit in to the offense they want. I can’t control anything about what’s expected. All I can do is go about there and do what I do to the best of my ability. Let the chips fall where they may so I’m hopeful to be here. Stay local and be a Viking for a long time but at the end of the day it is a business too so just go out there and do what I can.”

What has helped Ellefson most adapting to the pro game are what his college coaches at NDSU focused on.

“You’re a little bit more on your own with your diet, taking care of your body, techniques and other things on the football field so coming in with a good base and foundation,” Ellefson said. “I hope those will continue to help me. I still talk to my college coaches and ask them about different techniques they’re teaching now. What they see. They’ll sometimes watch my film and send me clips of myself playing and critique me a little. Going back and forth like that. It really has helped me and I don’t think I’m in this position if it wasn’t for a lot of them.”

The Vikes and Ellefson are in their second week of voluntary workouts.