Maroon 5 coming to Fargodome this summer

Tickets go on sale this Friday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —┬áThird times a charm, hopefully, for Maroon 5 fans.

Adam Levine and his band are coming to Fargodome on August 12th.

The group was first set to come in August 2020 and was postponed until 2021. That concert also getting canceled.

Maroon 5 has hits such as “Sugar,” “Moves like Jagger,” and “Memories.”

You can buy them at www.maroonfive.com.