People come together to combat flooding in Crookston and Fisher

Crookston officials feel they are moving past the worst of flood conditions but now they're lending a hand to a neighbor who could face similar or worse damage.

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Crookston officials feel they are moving past the worst of flood conditions but now they’re lending a hand to a neighbor who could face similar or worse damage.

People there didn’t know what to expect as water continued to rise in the Red Lake River.

“Last night right after sunset I saw the road was filled with water, I turned around back thinking Crookston’s doomed,” Tony Torkelson said.

First responders called on volunteers to step up and help sandbag, transport and build a barrier to hold off the flood.

“Originally when we started, we had a good turnout of volunteers but we just needed more help,” Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler said.

They requested help from the National Guard and about 50 of them showed up.

“We’re grateful to help our community, help out the local citizens and I know the local citizens have been grateful for us to come out here and give them a hand,” Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Mitchell Bombeck.

The National Weather Service says the Red Lake River in Crookston crested at 27 feet and water levels are starting to go down. Two families were told to evacuate and one house suffered severe water damage according to Selzer.

Fesources are being shifted to neighboring Fisher where Mayor Emily Tinkham is preparing the city for what comes next. She came out here and checked the rising water levels at 3:00 AM and immediately called for volunteers. She only anticipated they would be able to get about 20 people, about 150 volunteers a mix of Fisher citizens high school students from Fisher High School as well as East Grand Forks have come out to show support.

“I think it’s going to be a wait and watch to see if we need to build it up anymore and if we don’t we’ll definitely be watching it for the next couple days,” Tinkham said.

City leaders are hoping the barricade holds and nearby houses won’t have to evacuate.