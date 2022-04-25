Sorlie and Point Bridges closed to traffic in The Grand Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- Grand Forks and East Grand Forks shut down two bridges as the Red River continues to rise.

The Point Bridge was closed Sunday while the Sorlie Bridge was shut down Monday morning. The Kennedy Bridge remains open between the two cities.

The National Weather Service has slightly lowered its crest forecast. The Red River is expected to reach 48 feet on Wednesday. That is considered major flooding, but is well below the 1997 record of 54.3 feet.

The Public Information Officer for Grand Forks says it was a a bit alarming how quickly the water is moving.

“Our flood protection is good up to 60 feet so we’re well within our system, some of the cooler stuff of our flood protection is underground with pumps and gates and everything to get water in the city out and make sure water doesn’t backup,” said John Bernstrom, Public Information Officer, Grand Forks

There is no estimate on when the bridges will reopen.

The cities are also pushing back Spring Clean Up week by one week to May 9th through the 13th.