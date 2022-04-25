Statewide Emergency Called for North Dakota Due to Flooding & Winter Storm Damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by this weekend’s severe winter storm.

It has left thousands of people without electricity.

The governor also has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard April 12-14 based on local costs incurred for snow removal.

Burgum plans to request presidential disaster declarations for both events to unlock federal assistance to help pay for snow removal and infrastructure repairs, including thousands of downed utility poles that must be replaced in western counties after last weekend’s storm brought a combination of freezing rain and high winds.

His statement is below:

“From flooding in the east to power outages affecting thousands of residents in the west, to record April snowfall depleting snow removal budgets and hitting ranchers hard during calving season, this April has been an extremely challenging month for all North Dakotans,” Burgum said. “We appreciate the federal government considering these requests for assistance to help communities recover from these storms and build resiliency against future severe weather events. We’re especially grateful for the whole-of-government response by our state agencies as well as the incredible efforts by local emergency managers, first responders, road crews, health care workers and others to protect the lives and property of all North Dakota citizens.”=

Burgum plans to visit the Crosby, North Dakota on Tuesday to survey infrastructure damage.