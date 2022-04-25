Walmart heirs’ Roosevelt library contribution fell far short of commitment

MEDORA, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A high-profile $50 million commitment to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has fallen short.



Despite the unfulfilled financial pledge, which was made by Walmart heirs to the Foundation board, Governor Burgum and North Dakota Legislators in 2019, the project is still on track.



When KFGO News reported Melani Walton’s departure from the Library board last month, many close to the project expressed concern that the $50 million pledge from the Waltons may not have been fulfilled. We have now learned that the Waltons total contribution to the library was indeed far short of the amount they committed.



Library Foundation CEO Ed O’Keefe confirms that the Walton Family Foundation ultimately gave $15 million to the project.



O’Keefe says the Library Foundation surpassed $100 million in funds raised without any additional funds from the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, meeting its obligations under the state endowment legislation.



The Library project will take another major step forward toward its goal of hosting a grand opening on July 4, 2026 when it finalizes its purchase of 90 acres of Dakota Prairie Grassland from the U.S. Forest Service later this week.