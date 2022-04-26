Golden Drive food drive aims to help the homeless

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Food, hygiene, bath supplies and more will be handed out from the West Fargo Fire Department to food pantries and homeless shelters across the region.

They started collecting food and other items as the organization continues its dedication to helping out those experiencing a less fortunate situation.

“Homeless awareness, raising awareness. You don’t need a lot of money, you don’t need a big building. Reach out, be a volunteer, reach out to a shelter, see what you can do. There’s many things you can do to make a difference. To all the individuals that reached out, to everyone that reached out and donated, you’re making a difference and we’re so very thankful,” Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron said.

Starbucks teamed up with Golden Drive which inspired this food drive and some of its employees in the region volunteered to help pack and distribute.