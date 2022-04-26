Local Talent Playing Key Part in NDSU Baseball’s Success This Season

Calen Schwabe and Tristen Roehrich helping Bison to first place in Summit League

FARGO, N.D — With over 22 thousand miles of bus trips, 48 thousand total including air travel, hearing news of another cancelation or series being moved away from home is nothing new for North Dakota State baseball.

In fact, its something they’re use to by now.

Going on games 37-38-39 on the road this weekend, the Bison have made the most of it leading the summit league with an 11-4 record taking two out of three from the two teams who now sit behind them in the standings Omaha and Oral Roberts and that’s not all.

The bats have it going too hitting a team average of .276 good for second in the league along with two of the four leaders in RBI led by outfielder and Thompson native, Calen Schwabe whose .333 average is third best.

“I think I’ve matured a little bit this year and had more confidence,” Schwabe said. “Last year was my first true season here so it was a little overwhelming with the pitching but have been more taking it one step at a time. See the baseball as big as I can.”

I love Cal. He’s a coach’s dream,” head coach Tyler Oakes said. “The way he works and goes about his business. There’s not a lot of flashiness to his game but he just finds a way to get it done. He’s a great leader for our guys. Coming from junior college last year had a solid year for us in centerfield and now just think letting the game come to him. Playing loose and free.”

What comes with great hitting comes great pitching. NDSU has that too. Between the starters and bullpen, they own the best opposing batting average and top ERA in the Summit.

West Fargo’s Tristen Roehrich has the fourth best entering in relief and being relied on in those close situations because of it.

“The more you get out there the more comfortable you get throughout the year and it just builds into the confidence,” Roehrich said. “Coming into the year, we knew our pitching staff was going to be a strong suit and so far we’ve proved were going to be able to do that. Starters, relievers, closers, we’ve all been all gone out there and done what we have to do.”

“He’s a local kid who has been waiting for his turn to get in the limelight,” Oakes said. “When he’s taken the ball he’s done a really good job with it and basically every time he’s pitched the game has been on the line where were locking for him to either keep us in it or lock it down. For him it’s just the next step in the journey and he’s really taking advantage.”

The Bison are next in action against South Dakota State.