American Crystal Sugar, union set contract negotiations for June and July

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – American Crystal Sugar Co. and a union representing production employees at its processing plants are preparing for contract negotiations. The current deal, approved in 2017, expires August 1.

The Moorhead-based cooperative says talks are set for June and July.

Bakery, Confection, Tobacco and Grain Millers Local 167G Union President John Riskey says he’s hopeful a fair agreement can be reached for employees and crystal shareholders. Riskey says Crystal is profitable and he feels good about the prospects for a collective bargaining agreement heading into the negotiations.

In August of 2011, about 1,300 workers were locked out of Crystal’s five Red River Valley plants in a bitter labor dispute that continued for nearly two years.

Crystal Sugar spokeswoman Belinda Forknell said the company says it has no comment on the upcoming contract negotiations.