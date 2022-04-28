Updates Focus on Inclusivity at Maplewood Park in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Park District finishes renovations on a new and improved Maplewood Park with a main focus being on inclusivity. The city invested around $3 million into the park including new walking and biking paths with expanded parking.

A more accessible playground with a non-verbal communication board and an obstacle course highlight the new features. They felt Maplewood Park was underutilized and found the perfect opportunity to start fresh.

“Really excited about the new things coming to this park. We have an awesome new playground, we really kind of wanted to focus on the inclusivity and accessibility of the site. We have great things for the whole family to enjoy. Improved sledding hill, outdoor skating, walking paths, benches, basketball, pickleballs, we have a lot of things at the site,” says Park Operations Manager John Mathern.

Mathern says the park board sees a lot of growth on the south side of West Fargo.