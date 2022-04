Kirchoffner Resigns as Sheyenne’s Boys Basketball Coach

Ends 10-year coaching career at the school

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne boys basketball head coach Tom Kirchoffner is stepping down from the position. Coach is starting a new job outside of teaching.

It ends an impressive run starting the program from scratch 10 years ago.

Kirchoffner delivered the program its first EDC title and made it to the semifinals of the state tournament three of the last four years.