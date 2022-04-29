MSUM Removes Interim A.D. Tag From Markuson

Takes over position full-time after serving in the interim for over a year

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead has a new athletic director.. Serving as the interim for over a year, Chad Markuson’s title has turned permanent starting May 2nd.

Markuson was among three finalists from a national search. He joined the staff in 2011 as deputy athletic director then associate A.D. before taking over the department as a whole.

Outside of his roles with the Dragons, Markuson is part of the NCAA division two women’s golf and soccer committees plus the NSIC strategic planning group. He says a key part in having the interim tag removed was already having the experience of leading.

“I’m a known quantity. I’ve been here for a longer period of time,” Markuson said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with every colleague across the whole campus. I’m excited about what we’ve accomplished in my time here and excited for the future, I want more we can accomplish.”>

Next thing on the list is hiring a new men’s basketball coach.