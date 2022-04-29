NDSU Guards Set to Transfer

Eady to UNT; Cook to Jacksonville

FARGO–

Guard Tyree Eady announced that he will be playing his final year of eligibility at North Texas. Eady was a 3 year starter at NDSU and a crucial player defensively for the bison. On offense, Eady averaged 10 points per game and shot just under 39 percent from 3. After careful consideration Tyree decided to join the mean green for his fit with the program but also had some kind words for the bison faithful.

“The culture there, the coaching staff, I went down there and there was a feeling I had in my stomach when I got on campus, talked to coach Mack and all the assistants too that it was really a place I could be myself and play my game and be successful, help the team out next year,” said Eady, “I’m 23 now I came in when I was 18 year old kid, I’ve been there ever since, I love the area, I love the people, I love the community, coaching staff, and there was no animosity with me leaving it was kind of something that you know time for me to go, time for Boden, and Dez, and the young guys to take the team over .. I love Bison Nation, I’ll always be a Bison at heart.”

Bison guard Jairus Cook is also on the move. The red shirt junior started 32 games last season for the bison averaging 8 and a half points per game and shooting 32 percent from 3 point range. Cook will be heading to Florida to play for the Jacksonville University Dolphins. Cook has two years of eligibility left and joins a dolphins team that finished 21-10 last season.