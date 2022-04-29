Play of the Week Nominees, April, 29

Let’s have a look at the DJ Colter Play of the Week. Up first.. West Fargo baseball hosting Davies .. Check out the packers takin bags like a bank robbery… Seth Wigestrand takes 2nd.. Mason Stoelting steals home. The Packers won this one 21-0! But was it better than spuds softball homer? Taylor Brueske goin yard all the way into the football bleachers at Jim Gotta Stadium; Part of an 8-run first inning in an 15-0 win over the eagles on Wednesday.