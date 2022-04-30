Kupec wins DFL District 4 Senate endorsement

Rob Kupec

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota DFLers have endorsed KVRR-TV Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec to run for the District 4 seat in the Minnesota Senate.

Kupec won the endorsement during a meeting of District 4 delegates Saturday in Glyndon. He’s running for the seat being vacated by longtime DFL State Senator Kent Eken.

Kupec has been Chief Meteorologist at KVRR-TV since 2013.

“While we don’t normally comment on personnel matters, since Rob has decided to run for political office, we have determined he can no longer appear on our newscasts,” KVRR Chief Operating Officer Kathy Lau said. “We understand this is something Rob has considered for a long time and wants to pursue.”

Rob is originally from Connecticut. He and his family moved to Moorhead in 2000.