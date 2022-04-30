Local athletes cash in on NIL Deals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- NIL deals are sweeping the nation in college sports, athletes are able to get paid in different ways for their image and likeness. Members of one local women’s basketball team are cashing in.

Shoot 360 Fargo provides elite training for players of all ages, they have technology to break down the analytics of a players shooting percentages, measure the arc on a shot, and trainers assist players with fundamental passing and shooting drills.

“Since last year when the NCAA started allowing athletes to accept NIL deals it has been a game changer in collegiate sports here locally Shoot 360 Fargo has recently signed a deal with seven members of the NDSU women’s basketball team. They say the deal will be beneficial to both parties,” said Sara Schwanke, Manager, Shoot 360 Fargo.

“We can be beneficial for those division one athletes and for D2, D3, and NAIA as well. The same tech that is in our facility is being used by the NBA right now, 75 percent of the NBA will use the same technology that we have in here,” said Schwanke.

The seven players are able to use the facility anytime for free, and the staff is excited for the younger kids to see how college athletes train.

“We’re just thrilled to have them here. I mean the impact that is going to have on our Shoot 360 family, I mean just having those young women in and letting our members see the kind of hard work it takes to get to that level, I think that’s super impactful,” said Schwanke.

The group came on Friday to put some work in.

“They were super respectful, I think we all had a really good time so we’re just completely blown away and we’re super excited to have them in,” said Schwanke.

They also offer a special team training that squads can attend

“When teams come in we want to show them that they’re going to get better faster when they use this kind of facility. There’s ways we can synch up the courts, make it really competitive and compete against each other individually. They can break off into smaller teams and compete competitively. So they’re not only getting a lot of reps, a lot of shots but they’re having a lot of fun doing it too,” said Schwanke.