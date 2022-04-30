Local vets return to Washington

After a two year hiatus the Veterans Honor Flight is ready to take off to Washington D.C.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- 82 World War II, The Korean Conflict, and Vietnam War Veterans with Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota are escorted by volunteers on a three day two night trip to Washington to see various monuments.

Organizers say they have heard many positive comments from the community and veterans , and for some this brings back emotional memories from their time served.

“This has been the first time since fall of 2019, but everything has been going off so well. We’re just excited to get out to Washington DC, see the memorial for the Veterans. We appreciate all the support we’ve had from the community to get this going again, and look forward to more flights this year,” said Tod Ganje, Board Member Veterans Honor Flight.

They are all set to return Monday.