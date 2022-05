Two people found dead in their home in Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – Two people are found killed at a home in Wadena.

The Otter Tail County’s Sherriff’s Office thinks it’s an isolated incident and no known threat to the public.

The names are withheld at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.