Volson to Bengals

Cordell Volson is Headed to Cincinnati

LAS VEGAS: The bison sent another player to the NFL today. The AFC Champion, Cincinnati Bengals needed to add more protection for joe burrow; Forever bison Cordell Volson will be his new bodyguard. The Bengals selected Volson with the 31st pick of the 4th round, the 136th overall pick. At 6 foot 6 and 315 pound, the Bengals got a big athlete with a big resume. He was a 3-time FCS All-American and all Missouri Valley Football Conference first team selection. He appeared in a school record 65 games. While he was primarily used at right tackle Volson was used all over the line playing every position except center. He helped the bison post their top four single season rushing yards in school history and was a two-time team captain In highs school Volson was a 5 year starter for the drake Anamoose Raiders 9 man football team in small town North Dakota.. His former coach Ethan Brooks spoke about his former team captain heading to the NFL.

“Its a awesome accomplishment; I knew when I was coaching him that he was gonna be a amazing athlete and had huge potential and he has a great background with his family and his support system and you know they incorporated a lot of hard work and dedication into him that he has put in his craft of playing football and for me its an ecstatic moment to learn that he’s got drafted,” said Brooks.