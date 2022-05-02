Casselton City Council votes for soybean processing plant

People are split on the decision and want the plant built outside city limits

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR)- The Casselton City Council passed the vote to allow the soybean plant to be built. According to reps from the North Dakota Soybean Processors, the 400 million dollar project expects to bring jobs, profits and a new legacy to the city.

Residents were given 20 minutes to address concerns. Some familiar ones came up like potential traffic disruption do to trucks, safety for kids who ride bikes and walk in the area with limited sidewalks, as well as the plant taking land from limited tracks within the railroad systems. From statements many were on board with the plant, and the growth it could provide for the town but, some feel the decision is rushed and the plant should be moved outside the city.

The company agreed to pay $100,000 to the city over the next 15 years.